Kylie Jenner Got The Gift Of Bling For Christmas

Kylie Jenner and Tyga's tradition of giving each other extravagant gifts continued this Christmas. Tyga iced Jenner with the gift of bling.
Jenner shared a snap of the diamond necklace he gave her, which you can see, above. Her next snap showed that it matched the one her mom, Kris Jenner, was wearing. The Daily Mail reports that Tyga and Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner's boyfriend, went shopping together on Christmas Eve for the ladies. It's safe to assume this was a planned match and not a diamond snafu.
The necklace went right on, sitting over Kylie's high-necked, sequined jumpsuit from Saint Laurent's fall 2016 collection. Yeah, it looks like Tyga scored with this present.
In return, Kylie got Tyga's son, King, a pony.
