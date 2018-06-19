Behold: The Winners Of The MTV Movie & TV Awards

Even though we're still not over the travesty that is the Best Kiss category, it is time to celebrate the annual MTV Movie & TV Awards.
A sillier, much more irreverent distance cousin of the Oscars, Globes and Emmys, this awards show celebrate the moments a more youthful audience loves about movies and television. That includes the biggest scene stealers (where the nominees range from Tiffany Haddish and her grapefruit in Girl's Trip to Dacre Montgomery as the new bad boy in Stranger Things) and best villain (which hilariously slots Adam Driver as Kylo Ren against Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise). Additionally, the show also made a bold change last year when it dispensed with gendered categories and combined the Best Actor and Best Actress category, a tradition it continues this year.
Basically, this show is fun with a capital "F," especially considering the fact that Haddish herself is hosting (and that Black Panther is leading nominations with a whopping seven popcorn trophies in their reach). So, in between laughing at Haddish's Kardashian jokes and fanning out over the cutest couples, we'll be updating this list indicating your 2018 winners.
Bold indicates the winner in that category.
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
"Landslide" — This Is Us
"Every Breath You Take" — Stranger Things
"Rewrite The Stars" — The Greatest Showman
"A Night We'll Never Forget" — Riverdale
Timothée Chalamet Crying — Call Me By Your Name
"Freedom" — black-ish
"I Wanna Dance With Somebody" — Love, Simon
"Bad Bitches" Dance Battle — Girls Trip
SCENE STEALER
Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things
Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale
Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Talitha Bateman – Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt – A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis – IT
Cristin Milioti – Black Mirror
Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jay-Z’s Footnotes for 4:44
The Defiant Ones
BEST MOVIE
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Girls Trip
IT
Wonder Woman
BEST SHOW
13 Reasons Why
Game of Thrones
grown-ish
Riverdale
Stranger Things
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae – Insecure
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
BEST HERO
Black Panther – Black Panther
Daenerys Targaryen – Game of Thrones
Wonder Woman – Wonder Woman
The Flash – The Flash
Rey – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST VILLAIN
Thanos – Avengers: Infinity War
Kylo Ren – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger – Black Panther
Lenny Busker – Legion
Pennywise – IT
BEST KISS
Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)
Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)
Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)
Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)
Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM
Black Panther
IT
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Ready Player One
Stranger Things
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon – SNL
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
BEST FIGHT
Atomic Blonde — Charlize Theron vs. Daniel Hargrave, Greg Rementer
Avengers: Infinity War — Scarlett Johansson, Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Olsen vs. Carrie Coon
Black Panther — Chadwick Boseman vs. Winston Duke
Thor: Ragnarok — Mark Ruffalo vs. Chris Hemsworth
Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot vs. German Soldiers
BEST REALITY SERIES/ FRANCHISE
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop
The Real Housewives
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Vanderpump Rules
