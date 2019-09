Behold: The Winners Of The MTV Movie & TV Awards

A sillier, much more irreverent distance cousin of the Oscars, Globes and Emmys, this awards show celebrate the moments a more youthful audience loves about movies and television. That includes the biggest scene stealers (where the nominees range from Tiffany Haddish and her grapefruit in Girl's Trip to Dacre Montgomery as the new bad boy in Stranger Things) and best villain (which hilariously slots Adam Driver as Kylo Ren against Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise). Additionally, the show also made a bold change last year when it dispensed with gendered categories and combined the Best Actor and Best Actress category, a tradition it continues this year.