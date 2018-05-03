MTV's Best Kiss Nominations Had A Few Typos

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will honor some of our favorite movie and TV moments come June 18, but there's one category that has us raising eyebrows. This year's Best Kiss nominees include Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale from Love, Simon, KJ Apa and Camila Mendes from Riverdale, and... Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things.
"I think Finn and I have to kiss," Brown apparently said while filming the scene, which didn't originally include the smooch. "The fans are going to be so mad if we don't."
And while the kiss definitely made for a great end to the series, is it appropriate to give them an award for it? I don't know, it just feels weird given that their characters are 13 years old. Is it not a little odd to be cheering for that kiss alongside full-on make-out scenes? Plus, while their inclusion is a nod to the continued popularity of the show, it takes up space from the many other deserving kisses that dominated movies and TV this year.
While we can't go back and change the nominations, we can at least remind everyone of the other deserving romantic moments that, if they can't be appreciated on stage, can at least be appreciated right now in your heart. Ahead are the equally good kisses from movies and TV this past year.
