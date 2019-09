If Mike and Eleven are going to be a couple — something fans are dying to see — then the next question is: How are they going to break up? Everything about Levy's answer suggests that the middle schoolers aren't exactly prepped for a long term relationship. (Honestly, who is?) So, they'll split, and they'll do it quickly. Most TV couples, especially on dramas, don't last longer than two episodes. In early March, E! reported that Uma Thurman's daughter Maya Hawke would be joining the cast. Perhaps, in a cruel turn, a new girl in town causes Mike's affection to wander. Or, if the show wants to be realistic, Eleven will simply become too cool and too popular for clammy ole Mike. Plus, isn't it time Eleven earned some female friends?