While all of this is about how Simon’s feeling about his own sexual preferences, this is actually very upsetting for Annabelle, who has been bamboozled. Take a look at this entire enterprise from her point of view. For the teen, she complimented a guy she has a crush on, he asked her out on a real date days later, and then they went on a really cute date at a pizzeria. That’s exciting. Annabelle is elated to be splitting a slice with her well-coiffed could-be beau, and you can tell that’s true by how happily she’s telling him a story. But, while Annabelle thinks this is the start to a beautiful love story, it’s actually an elaborate ploy to calm Simon’s fears about where he falls on the Kinsey Scale.