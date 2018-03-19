If you thought you were happy about Netflix's Stranger Things getting renewed for season 3, well, it's probably nothing compared to what the cast is feeling right now. That's because when the cast returns to Hawkins for yet another round of interdimensional hijinks, they'll reportedly be earning a ton more money.
According to Deadline, Stranger Things is giving its stars major salary increases for season 3 — reportedly enough to satisfy even an Eleven-level obsession with Eggo waffles for a very long time.
Per the report, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin — who were previously making around $30,000 an episode — could now make around $200,000 an episode, and possibly even $250,000 per episode. As for breakout star Millie Bobby Brown, who will next star in and produce her own film franchise about Enola Holmes, her salary is not yet known, but is expected to be even higher than the other young actors on the show.
The "Stranger Teens" will also get a pay bump. Deadline reports that Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton will make somewhere in the "$100,000-$150,000 range." Joe Keery is likely in this group as well, which means that he's probably making more than what Steve would earn for babysitting Dustin and the rest of the gang.
As for the Hawkins' grown-ups (the ones who survived season 2, anyway), Winona Ryder and David Harbour will continue to make the most money per episode, per Deadline's report. Now, the two stars will reportedly make an upwards of $300,000 per episode.
Stranger Things isn't the only series to agree to give their stars a huge raise from a previous season. HBO's Big Little Lies, previously a limited series, announced that season 2 would come with big pay bumps for its cast.
Refinery29 has reached out to Netflix for comment and will update this post should we hear back.
