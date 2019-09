Per the report, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin — who were previously making around $30,000 an episode — could now make around $200,000 an episode, and possibly even $250,000 per episode. As for breakout star Millie Bobby Brown, who will next star in and produce her own film franchise about Enola Holmes, her salary is not yet known, but is expected to be even higher than the other young actors on the show.