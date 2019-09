If the Queen can't even get equal pay, then what hope do the rest of us have? During a panel in the INTV Conference in Jerusalem on Tuesday, Left Bank CEO Andy Harries, creative director Suzanne Mackie, and production designer Martin Childs admitted that actress Claire Foy made less than her co-star Matt Smith on the first two seasons of The Crown, Variety reports. They credited this disparity to Smith's fame thanks to his role on Doctor Who , but vowed that "Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen."