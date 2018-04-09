These Are The Reasons We Need Equal Pay Day

It's safe to say that over the last century, we've made incredible strides towards achieving gender equality in our society.
It's been 98 years since the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote, 54 years since the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibited discrimination in the workplace on the basis of sex and race, and 45 years since Roe v. Wade recognized that the constitutional right to privacy applies to women making their own personal medical decisions, including deciding to have an abortion. Yet there's still a lot of work to be done. Case in point: It's 2018 and still, on average, women don't earn as much as men.
Enter Equal Pay Day, with the purpose of creating awareness about the gender wage gap in the U.S. This year, it falls on Tuesday, April 10.
Ahead, we break down what Equal Pay Day really means and why the gender pay gap even exists. We'll also bust some of those pesky myths that are still pervasive when we talk about why women are still earning less than men.