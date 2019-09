Jesus Christ Superstar is eerily relevant today, more so than any live musical we've seen in the "live TV production" trend thus far. The show positions Jesus Christ as a benefactor of happenstance — the right man at the right time, not necessarily the "chosen" Messiah described in religious texts. Additionally, Webber and his collaborator Tim Rice wrote the show from the point of view of Judas Iscariot, whose name has become synonymous with "traitor." Webber and Rice sough to exculpate Judas with the musical; there's another side to the Judas/Jesus story, and Webber told it with rock music. Jesus Christ Superstar examines the way fame and legends can warp a person's perception — what happens when Jesus Christ isn't just a prophet, but he's also kind of a celebrity? Does he then adopt the diva-like habits celebrities are rumored to have? What happens to the ego of someone dubbed "the chosen one"? In Jesus Christ Superstar, Jesus is the only apostle to voice these concerns.