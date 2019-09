We Pitted Chrissy Teigen’s Scramble Egg Hack Against Bobby Flay’s

Scrambled eggs are one of those deceptively easy foods that even "I-can't-even-boil-water" types are able to whip up. But don't let the relative simplicity fool you: this basic dish has a million permutations and preparations. Recently, we put Gordon Ramsay’s master class on eggs to the test, then latter pitted it against Bobby Flay’s instructions for basic scrambled eggs. Both are based on the classic French preparation, which is runny and with small curds, not the large, fluffy ones many of us were raised on in the U.S. We found that Flay’s, cooked over medium heat, were easier to make than Ramsay’s, which were fussier and left more room for user error. But if we thought we’d found a definitive answer, we were wrong.