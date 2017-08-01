First, I cracked two cold eggs straight into a sauce pan with a knob of butter and then placed it on the stove with the gas brought up to high. Next, I gently stirred and scraped the bottom of the pan for 30 seconds on the stove, and then removed from the heat continuing to stir for another 30 seconds. I continued this heat rotation (back off and on again) for nearly three minutes until the eggs had set (but were still wet). Finally, I finished off the dish with a light sprinkling of salt and pepper (according to Ramsay, it's essential to wait until the end for this, unless you want gray eggs!) and a teaspoon of sour cream (unfortunately there was no crème fraîche to be found in my fridge).