Volpe’s career was extraordinary for a number of reasons. For one, Volpe had no prior experience in theater when he became head of the school’s drama department (the prior head had just left Harry S. Truman high, and the principal needed a replacement). He loved theater, but he had never actually participated in any aspect of a production. For his first show, the 21-year-old Volpe decided to put on an avant-garde production of Sophocles’ Antigone, and cast his students in green trash bags and aluminum foil. After that first production, Volpe committed himself to filling in his knowledge gap, taking classes in nearby colleges and summer theater programs.