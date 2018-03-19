So, why would Lou choose Spring Awakening, which is sure to cause a scandal among parents, when he could've just put on Grease and called it a day? In the first episode, Lou explains his reasoning to an empty theater, which he imagines to be populated by his future cast. "Why Spring Awakening? Why a show about sexually repressed teenagers coming of age in 19th century Germany? Because just like you, they're dealing with intolerant parents. Teachers that don't get it. These kids are you. Their story is your story," he says to an empty theater, in full Dead Poets Society mode.