Tiffany Haddish Morphed Into Black Panther, Cardi B 2.0 In Killer Opener

After absolutely destroying the dance moves in her "rental" shoes that are too small (we can't all have bloody shoes, okay?), Haddish sets fire to the mic again with her opening monologue. She calls out the Kardashians and their bossy, Darth-Vader-like overlord (Kris Jenner), makes Lili Reinhart blush by suggesting Jughead is a nickname for you-know-who's penis, and likens the Stranger Things kids to a violent game. Each joke lands better than the last, and the crowd is howling. Our only wish is that Cardi B was there to witness it herself.