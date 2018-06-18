The Kardashians Are Tiffany Haddish's Punching Bag In MTV Awards Opening Joke

There's no doubt that Tiffany Haddish will kill it tonight as the host of the MTV Movie and TV Awards, but just in case you weren't sure, E! News has an exclusive sneak peek of her performance. The award show, which filmed over the weekend, will honor actors from screens big and small, including the Kardashians. In fact, that's who Haddish decided to focus on during one of her first jokes of the night, calling out the family for basically being everywhere.
"I'm always excited to see the Kardashians," Haddish says in the clip. "That family is basically the Star Wars franchise, OK? They make a ton of money, a new one is always popping up and they're ruled by a bossy overlord who sleeps in a mask and she love black men, so yes!"
Advertisement
Luckily, the family took it well. Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian started laughing as soon as they heard the joke, because who can do anything other than laugh when Tiffany Haddish is speaking?
"She told me how to model and I taught her how to grapefruit. What!" Haddish said, giving a nod to perhaps the most memorable scene in the film. "She 21 now, y'all! She a grown woman. You gotta know how to do that if you want a husband."
For the rest of her jokes, you'll have to tune in tonight at 9 p.m.
Advertisement