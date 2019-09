For many Black women, “that’s why you’re still single” is an insult of the highest order, as if it symbolizes personal failure and devaluation. Self-proclaimed "relationship gurus" like Steve Harvey have built empires preying on this fear and reinforcing sexist gender norms. That Harvey’s highly-acclaimed book Act Like A Lady, Think Like a Man was turned into not one, but two films says quite a bit about how Hollywood has run with the idea that love is all Black women need to get their shit together. Tyler Perry has also touted this message over and over again in his plays and movies. Madea, the Black female caricature that Perry himself plays, is loud, boisterous, and uninhibited. That she has never had a serious love interest in the decade that Perry has played her is just another way that she refuses to assimilate. Madea is the actualization of the chaos and demoralization that is single Black women.