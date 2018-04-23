The Waffle House Shooting Victims Are All Young People Of Color

Nashville police arrested 29-year-old Travis Reinking, who is suspected of killing four people at a Waffle House in Antioch, TN, on Monday afternoon.
James Shaw Jr., a 29-year-old patron of the chain, wrestled the AR-15 away from Reinking, preventing him from killing more people. A bullet grazed his elbow and he burned his right hand. Shaw has created a GoFundMe page for the victims of the shooting that has already raised around $20,000.
Reinking was arrested by the Secret Service in 2017 for trespassing near the White House. Shortly after, the FBI seized his guns. But after authorities returned the guns to his father, he gave them back to his son. In May 2016, police said Reinking had a delusional episode in which he believed Taylor Swift was stalking him.
The victims were all young people of color and include a star athlete, an aspiring musician, and an employee of Waffle House. The White House has not yet responded to the shooting.
Ahead, all of the victims of the shooting.
