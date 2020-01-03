Chris Evans & Brad Pitt Just Shared Their Adorable First Kiss Stories

Between the two of them, Chris Evans and Brad Pitt have four awesome performances of 2019 under their belts. Thanks to W Magazine, we now know that these two stars also have two adorable first kiss stories.
Last year, Evans bid farewell to Captain America with Avengers: Endgame and wore a great white sweater in Rian Johnson’s whodunnit Knives Out. Pitt played a troubled stuntman in Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood and a possibly more troubled astronaut in Ad Astra. In honor of their achievements, W named them amongst the top performers of the year, which also gave them license to inquire about need-to-know information (okay, want to know) regarding their early days.
Though it’s hard to imagine Pitt or Evans as awkward kids navigating typical kid milestones, that is indeed who they once were. Evans told W about his first experience as a leading man, which led to his very first kiss...and subsequent breakup.
“The first time I sang onstage was in the sixth grade. It was my first play. I sang a song called ‘Don’t Want No Real Job,’ and the popular girl in school magically liked me. I had a lead role, and we began dating during the play. When the play ended, she dumped me. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out this equation: I had to get more leads,” Evans explained to W.
When asked if the popular girl was his first kiss, Evans confirmed that she was.
“You’d walk into the woods and kiss and come back, and everyone’s like, ‘Oooh.’ So we did that,” the actor said.
Pitt’s first kiss wasn’t under the watchful eye of his castmates in a middle school production, but apparently did involve putting on a bit of a show.
“Her name was Lisa,” Pitt told the outlet. “It was in her garage. Fourth grade. She was one street over, and I ran home afterward. I was pretty excited — the anticipation was a bit nerve-wracking. A few kids were already in on it.”
We may have to take these guys' word for their first awkward kiss experiences, but as leading men, they've proved time and time again on-screen that practice makes perfect.
