Please Just Let Brad Pitt Have Friends Who Are Women

View this post on Instagram

Supporting arts & artist as usual 😎Thank you Brad Pitt for joining us🙏 Had the pleasure to introduce my great artist friend Martin Werthmann to Brad (please check out his work) . Had a very interesting conversation with Brad. Like is positive attitude 🙂👍 . #arts #art #artlover #artistsoninstagram #artdistrict #losangeles #martinwerthmann #bradpitt #meryemuzerli #meralduran #yaseminelmas #brad #photography #globetrotter #entertainment #life #lifestyle #aliashawkat