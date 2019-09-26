Story from Pop Culture

Brad Pitt Is Reportedly Still Single Despite Many Other Reports

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images.
Is Brad Pitt single? Maybe! Despite an Us Weekly article claiming otherwise, Pitt is not dating jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa
Pitt and Khalsa are merely “long-term friends,” a source for Insider claimed, citing their shared social circles and attendance at the same events. Despite the fact that Pitt and Khalsa were spotted together at an afterparty for Pitt’s film Ad Astra, a source for E! also confirmed that the two aren’t seeing each other. Instead, the source says Khalsa is reportedly providing the actor “with some guidance,” and is a “breath of fresh air and spirituality in his life.”
Rumors about Pitt and Khalsa are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to speculation into the actor’s love life. In 2018, Pitt was linked to Neri Oxman, a professor at MIT. In a profile with The New York Times, she denied ever dating Pitt. Oxman is married to Bill Ackman and gave birth to their first child in August
One other person who denied dating Pitt? Kate Hudson, whose brother Oliver shut down talk that Hudson and Pitt were seeing each other in a funny Instagram featuring details of the pair’s (not real) cohabitation.
Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as shit! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when he's at MY house!!! He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom's overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying "All right!! It's Brad Pitt!!" Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it's time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I'll smoke one more bowl and then get the fuck out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I'll get that back to you.. ok..

Despite the jokes from Oliver, Hudson told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that the speculation was “kind of awesome.” 
As for all that tabloid gossip that Pitt is back with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston...that seems more wishful thinking than anything else. The two do seem to be friends, with Aniston inviting her former husband to her past birthday party.

It sounds like the only person Pitt is going home with is himself these days...and, just maybe, an Oscar for Ad Astra come 2020. We’ll see!
