Brad Pitt Gives Rare Comment On Rumors About Jennifer Aniston Reunion

Despite the decade (and two other spouses) between Aniston and Pitt, some fans are convinced that the two are meant to be — and getting back together any day now. These rumors don't totally exist in the fantasy lives of Pitt-Aniston stans: The former spouses are definitely cordial, with Pitt attending Aniston's 50th birthday party in February. Of course, plenty of celebrities attended that birthday party, including Aniston's more recent ex Theroux — so it's not exactly like Pitt scoring an invite is a smoking gun, here.