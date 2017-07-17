Story from Pop Culture

Why The Internet Is So Obsessed With Chris Evans' Dog

Christopher Luu
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images.
Chris Evans, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's many, many Chrises, caused some undue stress for his fans over the weekend. After the actor's very adorable tweet about how much he missed his adopted pup, Dodger, went viral, many of his followers believed that the dog had passed away. Turns out, Dodger is very much alive — and Evans' followers can't get enough of the fuzzy guy.
PopSugar reports that Evans' latest dog-related tweet has him channeling Caesar Milan, projecting a canine narrative onto a photo of Dodger with an outstretched paw.
"Excuse me, are u busy? Could I interest u in chasing squirrels with me outside? Or perhaps u could toss the frisbee? I have no plans today," Evans wrote alongside the photo.
Dog owners know that look all too well. When a dog wants to play, they'll pull out all the stops, doing everything from nuzzling their owners with those cute noses to offering up belly rubs and, as seen in Evans' snapshot, pleading with those big round eyes.
People reports that Evans adopted Dodger while working on the film Gifted. Since then, Evans has been sharing photos and short videos of the pup pretty often.
Evans got philosophical with Dodger in a video posted last month.
And the two celebrated Valentine's Day together, too.
In fact, it seems that Dodger has helped Evans be more active on social media. Fans may remember the days of Evans being radio silent online, but now, he's got plenty to say, whether he's sharing dog photos, giving kudos to his fellow Marvel coworkers, or getting political.
For now, Evans will be missing Dodger because of work — and we're sure the feeling is mutual — but that means that fans can expect plenty more cute pics in the weeks ahead.
