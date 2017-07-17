Why The Internet Is So Obsessed With Chris Evans' Dog

Chris Evans, one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's many, many Chrises, caused some undue stress for his fans over the weekend. After the actor's very adorable tweet about how much he missed his adopted pup, Dodger, went viral, many of his followers believed that the dog had passed away. Turns out, Dodger is very much alive — and Evans' followers can't get enough of the fuzzy guy.
PopSugar reports that Evans' latest dog-related tweet has him channeling Caesar Milan, projecting a canine narrative onto a photo of Dodger with an outstretched paw.
"Excuse me, are u busy? Could I interest u in chasing squirrels with me outside? Or perhaps u could toss the frisbee? I have no plans today," Evans wrote alongside the photo.
'Excuse me, are u busy? Could I interest u in chasing squirrels with me outside? Or perhaps u could toss the frisbee? I have no plans today' pic.twitter.com/zj4AOfnFHJ— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 15, 2017
Dog owners know that look all too well. When a dog wants to play, they'll pull out all the stops, doing everything from nuzzling their owners with those cute noses to offering up belly rubs and, as seen in Evans' snapshot, pleading with those big round eyes.
To be clear, he's alive and well, just thousands of miles away for the next couple months.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017
People reports that Evans adopted Dodger while working on the film Gifted. Since then, Evans has been sharing photos and short videos of the pup pretty often.
Evans got philosophical with Dodger in a video posted last month.
In other non-depressing news, my dog is still a pure, brand new soul, enjoying nonverbal bonds of love + acceptance w pretty much everything pic.twitter.com/Wg4CASei7n— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 8, 2017
And the two celebrated Valentine's Day together, too.
Happy Valentine's Day everyone! From me and this desperate social climber. pic.twitter.com/ZnT2TQDR0c— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 14, 2017
In fact, it seems that Dodger has helped Evans be more active on social media. Fans may remember the days of Evans being radio silent online, but now, he's got plenty to say, whether he's sharing dog photos, giving kudos to his fellow Marvel coworkers, or getting political.
For now, Evans will be missing Dodger because of work — and we're sure the feeling is mutual — but that means that fans can expect plenty more cute pics in the weeks ahead.
