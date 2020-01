The New P.S. I Still Love You Trailer Pits Cute Guys Against Each Other

For once in my life, I do not envy Lara Jean Covey ( Lana Condor ). While the teen spent all of Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before in a fake-turned-actual relationship with jock heartthrob Peter Kavinsky ( Noah Centineo ), that doesn't mean there was a happily ever after — especially in high school. The sequel to the smash streaming hit, To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You based on the books by Jenny Han, reminds us that there was another love letter that Lara wrote, and now its recipient has come to get his own shot at love. World, meet John Ambrose ( Jordan Fisher ).