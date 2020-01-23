The New P.S. I Still Love You Trailer Pits Cute Guys Against Each Other

For once in my life, I do not envy Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor). While the teen spent all of Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before in a fake-turned-actual relationship with jock heartthrob Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), that doesn't mean there was a happily ever after — especially in high school. The sequel to the smash streaming hit, To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You based on the books by Jenny Han, reminds us that there was another love letter that Lara wrote, and now its recipient has come to get his own shot at love. World, meet John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher).
While the last trailer for the February sequel introduced us to Peter's new rival, now Netflix is taking us fully into the love triangle that has Lara lamenting, "I thought having a boyfriend meant the idea of other boys left your mind completely."
Now, she has to choose, and how do you choose between Noah Centineo and Jordan Fisher? As Lara attempts to keep her relationship with Peter afloat while her friendship with John is tipping towards the realm of more-than-friendship, we're ordering t-shirts and signs so the world knows where our loyalties lie between now and 12th February.
"I thought I wanted happily ever after," Lara says in the trailer as Peter and John squabble. "But we're still at the beginning."
To All The Boys 2: P.S. I Still Love You also stars Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, John Corbett, Sarayu Blue, Ross Butler, Madeleine Arthur, Emilija Baranac, Trezzo Mahoro, and Holland Taylor.
Watch the trailer below.
