Netflix’s adaptation of Jenny Han’s 2014 young adult romance novel, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was an instant success when it premiered on the streaming platform in 2018. The film blessed us with the swoon-inducing love story of Lara Jean Covey Song (Lana Condor) and popular jock Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), which begins when Peter gets his hands on a love note that Lara Jean wrote for him many moons ago.
In light of the popularity of the romantic comedy, Han and Netflix signed a deal to produce two more films based on the writer’s books. The sequel, titled P.S. I Still Love You, will show Lara Jean and Peter officially kicking off their relationship; though they fell for each under false pretence, the young couple is trying to do things the right way. They're going to properly date and do all the things that real couples do: having their first real kiss, going on their first real date, starting their first real fight.
But no romantic comedy would be complete without the classic love triangle trope, and in P.S. I Still Love You, the third leg of that triangle is a cutie named John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher). John is one of the many boys that received a letter from Lara Jean, and as it turns out, the feeling is mutual — he's been holding a torch for our heroine all along.
We got our first glimpse of John in a mid-credits scene of the first film — he arrived at Lara Jean's house with a bouquet of flowers and her letter in hand — but the character doesn't look quite like we remember because Fisher replaced the original John Ambrose (played by Jordan Burtchett) in March. The actor is known for his roles on shows like The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Liv and Maddie, but he's also a talented singer and dancer; Fisher appeared in the 2016 Broadway production of Hamilton (and both live television productions of Grease and Rent) and even won the 25th season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars.
No spoilers, but if you've read Han's books, you know that John is a formidable rival for Peter. And now that Lara's sensitive childhood crush is being played by the triple threat Fisher, it's going to be that much harder for viewers to root for Prince Kavinsky, sparkly warm brown eyes and crooked smile be damned.
P.S. I Still Love You will be available for streaming on February 12, 2020. Check out the trailer for the highly anticipated Netflix original film below:
