Peter Kavinsky Has Some Serious Competition In The P.S. I Still Love You Trailer

We got our first glimpse of John in a mid-credits scene of the first film — he arrived at Lara Jean's house with a bouquet of flowers and her letter in hand — but the character doesn't look quite like we remember because Fisher replaced the original John Ambrose (played by Jordan Burtchett) in March. The actor is known for his roles on shows like The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Liv and Maddie, but he's also a talented singer and dancer; Fisher appeared in the 2016 Broadway production of Hamilton (and both live television productions of Grease and Rent ) and even won the 25th season of ABC's Dancing with the Stars.