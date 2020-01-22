Everything Coming To Netflix February 2020

Netflix has your Valentine's Day plans sorted. The streaming service has released a list of all the shows and movies we'll be able to watch starting February 1, and it includes some highly-anticipated Netflix originals, as well as classics you haven't seen since long before Netflix even existed. Take it as an opportunity to snuggle up with your Valentine (who may just be yourself) and celebrate the world's collective one true love: 8 hours of uninterrupted TV-watching.
First and foremost, Netflix is finally releasing a sequel to the movie that single-handedly restored rom-coms: To All The Boys I've Loved Before. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You picks up where we left off, but it's not necessarily happily ever after for Lara (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) when another love letter recipient comes forward.
But I'm just as excited to dive into an old movie I haven't seen since I was a kid: A Little Princess. There's no better time to be nostalgic then when you're trapped inside from the cold. Other important arrivals include The Notebook, Horse Girl, and Driving Miss Daisy, but look ahead to see the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Netflix this February.