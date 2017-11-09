Lin-Manuel Miranda Takes Hamilton To Puerto Rico

History has its eyes on you, Puerto Rico, and Lin-Manuel Miranda is going to prove it.
The playwright and performer confirmed on Wednesday that he's going to reprise his role as one of America's founding fathers for a special three-week run of his Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton in Puerto Rico in Jan. 2019, Playbill reports.
Miranda, who's Puerto Rican, is currently on the island, where he's visiting family and passing out food. While there, he also announced that he would be partnering with the Hispanic Federation to donate $2.5 million to relief efforts as the U.S. territory is still reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, NBC reports.
Advertisement
Last month, he released a benefit track, "Almost Like Praying," that featured a number of artists, including Marc Anthony, Camila Cabello, and Ruben Blades.
After we unveiled the new mural, we handed out hot meals in Vega Alta...I saw old friends, my grandfather's old colleagues...— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 7, 2017
?????????????? pic.twitter.com/xt9yLrWPTn
In a press release obtained by Billboard, Miranda said that he hopes bringing the production to Puerto Rico will inspire hope.
"Bringing [Hamilton] to Puerto Rico is a dream that I’ve had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015," said Miranda in the statement. "When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever."
According to that same press release, producer Jeremy Seller said "a large proportion of our seats for every performance will be available by lottery for $10 each — a Hamilton."
Fans, of course, had a lot of questions. Who else was going to star with Miranda? Will his adorable son finally get to see Act Two? Does this mean he would be growing out his dark brown locks?
Turns out, no one quite knows the answer to either of those inquiries just yet. But if it's up to Miranda's wife, the answer to that last question will be a resounding "YES."
I dunno!— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 8, 2017
I have a couple screen acting gigs before then, I guess it depends. I could do short hair Ham. My wife would like the hair back. https://t.co/tOXZWIxLge
Advertisement