Ever since Netflix blessed the world with Jenny Han novel adaptation To All The Boys I've Loved Before, fans have obsessed over the movie's ultimate ship: Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky. (Sorry, Josh and Lara Jean fans... wherever you are...) As with pretty much any cute onscreen couple, fans had to wonder if the real people behind the characters were also in love. Are Lana Condor and Noah Centineo really dating, or do they just have killer onscreen chemistry?
Sorry, folks: It's definitely the latter.
In a new interview with Elle, Condor — who will next star in SyFy's Deadly Class — was asked what her real-life status with former Fosters star Centineo is. She gave this diplomatic answer:
"I’m not going to answer that [question]! I love Noah. I think he’s the greatest guy in the world. I mean who wouldn't? He’s the internet’s boyfriend. The youngs and the olds are thirsting over him."
It might not sound like a denial, but here's the thing: Condor is seemingly dating someone, and it's not Centineo. According to an interview she did with Us Weekly shortly before To All The Boys dropped on Netflix, she is dating Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor Anthony de la Torre. (He plays a young Jack Sparrow!)
"It’s definitely been weird for [Anthony to see me act with an onscreen love interest], but he’s very supportive," Condor told the outlet. "As actors, it’s been a learning curve as to how to navigate that world when we have romantic co-stars. If anything, if a girl flirts with him, I’m like, 'Get it! He’s cute!'"
The relationship is, apparently, still going strong — which was confirmed by a new interview that Centineo did with Entertainment Tonight.
Here's a photo of Condor with her IRL boo.
Of course, that doesn't mean Condor and Centineo aren't super tight — they're just not at that Lara Jean and Peter level. (And really, who ever could be?) One clue that these two are good pals actually comes right from a particularly moment in their Netflix movie. That lock screen photo on Peter's phone, of him snuggling with Lara Jean? That was actually just Condor and Centineo getting a nap in behind-the-scenes. Director Susan Johnson explained the photo in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"The two of them were in the green room on set at the high school location, in the area where we put the actors," Johnson revealed. "They actually were sleeping on the couch in that room like that, so we just stood over them and took that picture and it’s so friggin’ cute. So yeah, we just borrowed it from our crew member."
When asked in the Elle interview about that particular snapshot, Condor told the outlet:
"Well, we were just very, very tired. He looked very comfy on the couch and I said, 'I want to sleep as well. I want to take a nap. I’m taking a nap and we're going to nap together,'" she explained. "I mean, it’s weird people are taking pictures behind the scenes! You have stalkers on set! Noah and I just have great chemistry. We've always been very connected. That was very normal."
All of this chemistry bodes very well for a chance at a To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel. Hopefully, a new movie won't split up Lara Jean and Peter — it would make Condor particularly upset.
"I want them to be together forever, so my reaction will be very genuine [if they breakup]," Condor told Entertainment Tonight in an interview. "If they break up, I'm going to be very upset."
Girl, same.
