Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Spent 14 Hours In A Hot Tub Together

There are oodles of romantic moments in Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, but perhaps the most memorable is that scene in which Lara Jean (Lana Condor) finally kisses Peter (Noah Centineo) outside of their relationship contract. That kiss, of course, takes place in a hot tub during their school’s infamous ski weekend. Though we don’t see how long Lara Jean and Peter spent in the tub, it’s definitely a lot less time than the actors did.
According to Condor's interview with SiriusXM's The Michelle Collins Show, Condor and Centineo — who will reunite for the film's highly-anticipated sequel — had to spend an entire day filming the movie's most romantic scene.
Advertisement
"We were in the hot tub for about 14 hours," Condor told the outlet. "I was hella pruney! I was like, 'I need this move to be done!'"
Spending 14 hours in a hot tub would be way too much for anyone, but Condor and Centineo were actually pretty used to it. Apparently, the young cast of To All The Boys I've Loved Before spent a lot of time hanging out in the tub at their apartment complex while filming.
"One of my favorite memories of To All the Boys was the countless nights that we all spent on the rooftop of the place that we were staying in a hot tub just talking – like three, four of us," Centineo revealed during a BUILD Series video.
"[Noah and I] spent so much time together [outside] of work," Condor explained in an interview with People TV. "We went to the hot tub all the time in our apartment and stuff...How do you not want to just soak and let your muscles relax?"
Totally. Just, you know — maybe for less than 14 hours.
Check out the full video below, courtesy of SiriusXM.
Advertisement