Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey’s love story is far from over. After weeks of speculation, Deadline has confirmed that the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel is officially a go and that the film will get even “sexier” down the road.
Well, at least the title will. Per Deadline, Viacom CEO Bob Bakish confirmed that To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 will be a part of Netflix’s new deal with Paramount. For fans of Jenny Han’s original book series, that may sound a little strange — after all, the second book in the series is not To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2 but is titled the much more refined and romantic P.S. I Still Love You.
Bakish gets it, and has words for a confused audience:
“[The film] might get a sexier title over time.”
But will the movie get sexier, too? Save for one not particularly salacious hot tub kiss between Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo), To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is a pretty wholesome movie. That’s kind of the point: Lara Jean’s view on romance is straight out of a John Hughes movie.
"You can put your hand in my back pocket," Lara Jean tells Peter when deciding upon the dos and do-nots of their faux relationship.
The romance at the center of To All The Boys clearly hit the right note with fans. According to Bakish, Netflix’s research shows that this literary adaptation is one of the most viewed films on the streaming platform ever. (That should come as no surprise, considering how quickly the movie made love interest Centineo the internet's boyfriend.)
However "sexy" To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2 is, let's hope we get a title more fun than, well, To All The Boys I've Loved Before 2. After all, P.S. I Still Love You still has a nice ring to it.
