Is a To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel coming to Netflix? It’s inching its way towards reality, according to a new article in The Hollywood Reporter. However, for fans who read Jenny Han’s book series before watching the Lana Condor-starring rom-com, Lara Jean’s love story may look just a little bit different in the Netflix sequel.
Netflix’s To All The Boys is based on the first book of the same name in Han’s series, which tells the story of Lara Jean (Condor in the film), her fake boyfriend turned real boyfriend turned the internet's boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo in the movie), and a few other boys Lara Jean has loved before. Han’s To All The Boys book, which hit shelves in 2014, was followed by 2015’s P.S. I Still Love You and 2017’s Always and Forever, Lara Jean.
It seems natural that the still-unconfirmed Netflix sequel would follow the same general trajectory as P.S. I Still Love You — though things are already a little bit tricky with that.
Warning: Spoilers for To All The Boys I've Loved Before book series and film ahead.
As is common in many book-to-movie adaptations, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before combines elements from the second book in Han’s series into the first movie. The first book ends with Lara Jean and Peter still apart: Lara Jean writes him her own love letter as a way to win him back, and delivers that letter to him in P.S. I Still Love You. In the film version, Lara Jean finds Peter on a field at school and professes her love — a much more cinematic ending.
Plus, big plot point from P.S. I Still Love You is already incorporated in the Netflix version of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. After Lara Jean and Peter get back together in P.S. I Still Love You, that video of Lara Jean and Peter hooking up in the hot tub goes viral, which actually happens towards the end of the Netflix movie.
Then, P.S. I Still Love You also heavily features the tension between Gen (Emilija Baranac in the film) and Lara Jean — this also appeared in the Netflix movie. In P.S. I Love You, Gen, Peter’s ex, begins hanging around more, which makes Lara Jean suspicious of what’s really going on with her and Peter. This tension is specifically teased in the Netflix film when Gen reveals she spent the night with Peter on the ski trip, leading Lara Jean to call off her fake (but also real?) relationship with Peter.
Will the possible To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel twist the plot of P.S. I Still Love You into something entirely new, as to not repeat the same things from the first movie? Right now, all we know is that the movie is in the works to some capacity, so it’s unclear if there is even a script. Whatever the plot of the sequel, let’s hope it keeps Lara Jean and Peter as endgame.
