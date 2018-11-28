As is common in many book-to-movie adaptations, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before combines elements from the second book in Han’s series into the first movie. The first book ends with Lara Jean and Peter still apart: Lara Jean writes him her own love letter as a way to win him back, and delivers that letter to him in P.S. I Still Love You. In the film version, Lara Jean finds Peter on a field at school and professes her love — a much more cinematic ending.