When fans talk about moments that they love in To All The Boys, what they most likely mean are the markers of epic romance. Lara Jean is the girl who fantasises about being kissed in the middle of a field, but when it comes to acknowledging her feelings for the boys who just might want to take her up on that fantasy, she's terrified. Though Lara Jean's one-time crush Peter and Margot's ex Josh (Israel Broussard ) are worthy contenders for Lara Jean's heart, Johnson argues that the movie isn't so much about "the boys" as it is what Lara Jean believes she deserves. Exploring her romantic options — once her biggest fear — gives Lara Jean the courage to actually start living.