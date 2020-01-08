Lana Condor & Her Real-Life Boyfriend Are Working On A Super Secret Project

Star of To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Lana Condor will portray romantic Lara Jean in the next two instalments of Netflix’s Jenny Han adaptations, but it’s not the only project she’s working on. Condor has teamed up with her real-life boyfriend Anthony De La Torre for a secret collaboration and it’s now up to fans to decode exactly what they’re working on.
On Wednesday, Condor shared a cute photo of her and Torre cuddling over a computer, along with this message:
“We’ve been working on a very special project for months now for you guys. It’s been blood, sweat, and tears. It’s been highs & lows & sobs & laughs but we’ve done it together, and that’s what counts. Building dreams together. Love your loved ones, love your strangers. We can’t wait to share with you so soon.”
Since Condor did not elaborate as to the nature of the project, it’s unclear what they’re working on — though one can presume that it might be music related. Torre is a singer as well as an actor, and just released his first single “Know Me.” It’s a total ear worm, and would have made a great soundtrack song for To All The Boys. Just saying!
Condor may play one-half of a near-perfect young couple (um, until John Ambrose gets in the way?!? TBD!) but her real love story may be even sweeter.
Torre and Condor first started dating around three years ago. In a 2019 interview Condor revealed that Torre, who starred as a young Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017, approached her at an industry event with a great pickup line.
“His pickup line was just, ‘Hey, I’m Anthony. I thought I’d make a friend,’” Lana shared with JustJared Jr.
There’s also chance that their collab is more charitable than creative. Torre recently shared that he worked with Condor on a Global Girls Alliance initiative by helping to assist schools in need.
This week I was incredibly fortunate to support @LanaCondor and her work with the @GlobalGirlsAlliance to ensure every girl gets the education she deserves. I was Lana's guest at the @obamafoundation Asia-Pacific Leaders convening and it was eye opening and inspiring to say the least. Today we got to build chairs and desks for 2 schools in desperate need. You better believe I was channeling my inner Ron Swanson ;) #spreadlove
"There’s no other person in this world I want to spend every day doing nothing with," Condor gushed to Cosmopolitan about her boyfriend.
Alas, it seems these two are doing something. Just what that is, we'll have to wait for.
Refinery29 reached out to Torre and Condor for comment.
