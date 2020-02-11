TATB’s Jenny Han Shares Sweet Story About Bong Joon-Ho’s Son

We're watching the Bong family take over the world of cinema, and Jenny Han is championing the revolution. Following director Bong Joon-Ho's win at the Oscars for Parasite, the To All The Boys I've Loved Before author shared her own experience with the director's son on Twitter, and it's the cutest story. On its own, it once again proves that this family deserves nothing but sold-out movies theaters of audiences clamoring to see their work.
Han has been a fan of the director for some time, including films like Okja and Snowpiercer, so when she was in Korea last summer on set for To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean (the third film in the TATB franchise), she struck up a conversation about Bong's work with the production assistant driving her car .
"The PA said, 'Oh is he famous in America?' I said, Oh yeah. The most famous Korean director of the moment!" she wrote on Twitter. "We were passing Bongeunsa temple, and my PA’s last name was Bong too, and I go, Wow so many Bongs today!"
At the end of their time together, she asked the PA about his parents, and he explained that his dad was a director. Some of you may have already figured out what happened next.
"I go, Oh? Would I know of his work?" she wrote, adding, "There is a slight pause from the driver’s seat and he says, 'Um...a movie called Mother? And...Memories of Murder?' When I tell you I screamed."
Turns out, she was talking to the son of Bong Joon Ho himself.
"Hyomin is a talented filmmaker in his own right, and just as generous as his dad," she continued. "He was my guest at the P.S. I Still Love You premiere and he was super happy to go, even though he’s been doing fancy Oscars stuff all month for Parasite."
Last summer I was in Korea filming To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. In Seoul there’s a lot of traffic so you spend a lot of time chatting in the car. We had a young PA as our driver.— Jenny Han (@jennyhan) February 10, 2020
The story is sweet enough that it sounds like Han should write a fourth TATB story, just so the Bongs can direct it. I nominate Noah Centineo to be the one trapped in the basement.
