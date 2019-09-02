Story from Pop Culture

How Celebs Are Doing Labor Day, From Chrissy Teigen In Thailand To Lana Condor In Korea

Lydia Wang
Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock.
Even if you’re nowhere near a beach, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to celebrate summer and relax for just a few more days before we move into the season of all things sepia-toned and pumpkin-spiced. And many famous faces are making the most of the long weekend, too: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are vacationing in Thailand with their kids, Rachel Lindsay is on her honeymoon, and countless more are sharing shots from the beach.
Here are just some of the most glamorous Labor Day weekend celebrations Instagram’s seen yet, courtesy of celebrities from Kourtney Kardashian to Sofia Vergara.
Advertisement
1 of 13
Hannah Brown & Demi Burnett

These two Bachelor Nation pals Rolled Tide in Alabama at a college football game.
Related Stories
Your Up-To-Date List Of Labor Day Fashion Sales
The Best Sex Toy Sales For Labor Day Weekend
You Have 14 New Netflix Treats For Labor Day
2 of 13
View this post on Instagram

Sicily and beer

A post shared by Lily James (@lilyjamesofficial) on

Lily James

She cracked open a cold one in southern Italy.
Advertisement
3 of 13
Billie Lourde

Billie took a quick (and apparently much needed) trip to Vegas to blow off steam.
4 of 13
5 of 13
View this post on Instagram

Mahalo ???

A post shared by Gabi (@gabifresh) on

Gabi Fresh

"Mahalo," she wrote...from a gorgeous Hawaiian trip.
6 of 13
View this post on Instagram

Anywhere but LA

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Kourtney Kardashian



Sometimes, you just need to leave Los Angeles. Looks like Kourtney’s spending this weekend in Santa Barbara with her family — or at least with four-year-old Reign.
7 of 13
View this post on Instagram

Cruising along the Chao Praya River

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend



Teigen and Legend have been sharing photos all week from their family trip to Thailand — and there’s no shortage of adorable Miles and Luna content, either.
Advertisement
8 of 13
via Instagram stories

Lana Condor



Condor was just in Tokyo with her To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before co-star Madeleine Arthur, and on Saturday, she started sharing some shots from Korea, where she’s with both Arthur and her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre.
9 of 13
View this post on Instagram

???

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Lucy Hale



The star of The CW’s upcoming Katy Keene is spending time with some friends in L.A.
10 of 13

Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo



Of course, the former Bachelorette is probably having the best Labor Day weekend of all: she’s on her Santorini honeymoon with her new husband, Bryan Abasolo.
11 of 13

Jenna Dewan



Jenna Dewan and her boyfriend, actor and singer Steve Kazee, hit the beach.
12 of 13
View this post on Instagram

#casachipichipi??

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

Sofia Vergara



Sofia Vergara also took to the beach — before leaving Florida to avoid Hurricane Dorian.
13 of 13
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series