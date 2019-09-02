How Celebs Are Doing Labor Day, From Chrissy Teigen In Thailand To Lana Condor In Korea

Even if you’re nowhere near a beach, Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to celebrate summer and relax for just a few more days before we move into the season of all things sepia-toned and pumpkin-spiced. And many famous faces are making the most of the long weekend, too: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are vacationing in Thailand with their kids, Rachel Lindsay is on her honeymoon, and countless more are sharing shots from the beach.
Here are just some of the most glamorous Labor Day weekend celebrations Instagram’s seen yet, courtesy of celebrities from Kourtney Kardashian to Sofia Vergara.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
9 of 13
Advertisement