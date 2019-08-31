Eat, Drink & Celebrate Labor Day Weekend With These Free & Cheap Deals

The last holiday of the summer is here. As we kiss long weekends goodbye until Thanksgiving, you may find yourself wanting to save some coins while also getting your fill of Labor Day deals. Restaurants and chains have announced their deals for Labor Day weekend 2019, and whether you’re just looking for delivery options or find yourself searching for places to have a discounted meal, you’re sure to be satisfied.
For all of us who would rather not deal with Labor Day crowds, DoorDash is offering 20% off all orders over $10 with the code LABORDAY19.
In the mood for an ice cold Slurpee to offset the final days of summer heat? 7-Eleven has you covered with a brand new Nerds Slurpee that you can get for just $1 through their 7Rewards app.
Ever wanted an elevated cheeseburger, but not for an arm and a leg? How about the best of two staples — a burger and Mexican food? Applebee's is offering their quesadilla burger and endless fries for $7.99 all weekend.
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Especially before it gets too cold to fathom the frozen treat. Baskin-Robbins is serving up $1.70 original scoops all day on Saturday, August 31. Pre-packed quarts are also two for $7.99 and 56-ounce packs are two for $9.99.
For the coffee enthusiast, Bulletproof is offering up to 20% off items for Labor Day from August 30 to September 2. In the sale you can get Bulletproof ground and cold brew coffee, Brain Octane Oil, protein bars, ghee, and more.
Want some ribs to go with the spirit of the last weekend of grilling? Chili’s is offering a three for $10 deal that gets you that gets you their infamous baby back ribs, an appetizer, and a fountain drink on Tuesday, September 3.
Do you just want pizza that reminds you of your late-night college days? Dominos has you covered with 50% off any menu-priced pizza.
Dunkin’ has the answer for anyone who feels sluggish the day after Labor Day, with an unofficial new holiday, “Back to the Grind Day." You can add a shot of espresso to any drink for just 50 cents on Tuesday, September 3 for your troubles.
For meat lovers, Fogo de Chão is offering a free children’s full churrasco lunch, brunch, or dinner, with the purchase of a regular-priced full churrasco meal. The deal runs from Friday to Monday over Labor Day weekend.
Chocolate, anyone? Godiva is running a few Labor Day deals to satisfy your sweet tooth. From August 29 through September 2, you can get 15% off purchases of $50 or more in-store and online, 25% off $100-plus purchases, and free shipping for online orders over $50.
Speaking of sweets, Mrs. Fields cookies are an option. Everything on the website is 20% off with the code FIREWORKS through Monday, September 2.
Seafood lovers, rejoice! Red Lobster’s Crabfest is still in full swing until Sunday, September 1, so take your pick of nine giant entrées, including New Crab Imperial for $15.99, and a pound of wild-caught snow crab for $19.99. Also, you can get free delivery on to-go orders placed on their website between August 26 and September 1.
Milkshakes bring all of us to the yard, so make sure you take advantage of Sonic Nights before it ends on Monday. The drive-through chain is offering half-price shakes and $1.49 ice cream cookie sandwiches after 8 p.m.
Sometimes you just want a nice, big, juicy steak. STK Steakhouse is here to meet your needs. If you make reservations and give the code LD19 at the time of booking, you’ll get a free lil' BRG appetizer for every person at the table. There will also be an all-day happy hour on September 2, with half-price specialty cocktails.
Want some Wendy’s nuggets? Orders over $10 through DoorDash will get a free four-piece Spicy Nuggets as well as a small Sprite.
If you happen to be on a late night/early-morning adventure to White Castle, make sure you take advantage of their limited deal of two breakfast sliders for $3. The offer is part of the slider hub's Winning Waffle promotion: buy any waffle item and you can win a trip to Belgium. This deal will last through November 4.
