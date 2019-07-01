Refinery29 Style Picks: Holiday Fever

Let's face it, whether you're visiting the pebbled shores of Brighton or prepping for a sun-filled week in the south of France, holiday packing can be a real headache. Do we go with our trusty Birkenstocks or those impractical but deliciously chic kitten heels? Trusted denim cutoffs or loose, boxy shorts? Keeping your luggage to a minimum while storing some real sartorial gems is the aim of the game – that slinky ruched dress is made to be worn on sun-drenched, cobbled streets.
How to pack pieces that nail your holiday essentials? Stick to staple garments that you can mix up, like that tiered maxi dress you can throw on as a beach cover-up and slip on for evening bar jaunts. A fan of accessories? Take a walk on the wild side with some statement animal-print sandals to go with your favourite sculptural earrings.
Ahead are the pieces R29 staffers are lusting after for their holiday wardrobes. Packing dilemmas be damned.