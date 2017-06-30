Between walking to work, stepping out for Friday-night dinner reservations, and moseying about town to take in the beautiful weather, summer involves a lot of movement — especially for those of us in the city. But, your arches just aren't going to have it in a pair of too-high heels when these long treks are involved. And, while sensible picks like sneakers and slides may be seasonally appropriate and in style right now, not everyone is as into the athletic trend as Alexander Wang or Céline. Here's where the low-heeled sandal swoops in to save summer. They'll instantly dress up your look, add height, and won't scrimp on comfort. Ahead, 18 styles that provide the kind of support we really need.