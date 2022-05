Following on from last year’s rise in popularity of resin rings – those big, colourful pieces that look more like candy than they do actual jewellery – fuelled by brands like La Manso and Smell the Cactus, the interest in maximal jewellery has yet to wane. So much so, it’s becoming the norm to stack multiple pieces on top of each other, from necklaces to rings to earrings. And the most coveted pieces are of the moment, rather than just an accessory.