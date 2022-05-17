Maximalism is dominating the jewellery world – as it is with the rest of fashion and interiors – and it’s a trend that we’ve got our eyes excitedly fixed on this season. Think: rings on every finger, stylishly stacked in several shapes and sizes in a girls-just-wanna-have-fun way. We've been granted full permission to be extra and over-the-top this Hot Girl Summer and we’re here for it.
Following on from last year’s rise in popularity of resin rings – those big, colourful pieces that look more like candy than they do actual jewellery – fuelled by brands like La Manso and Smell the Cactus, the interest in maximal jewellery has yet to wane. So much so, it’s becoming the norm to stack multiple pieces on top of each other, from necklaces to rings to earrings. And the most coveted pieces are of the moment, rather than just an accessory.
Whether it's a beaded necklace, a bold enamel pendant or an iconographic statement, jewellery is getting the schoolgirl treatment this season. I recently wore a Tatty Devine butterfly pendant necklace emblazoned with the words 'Girl Power' and multiple people (multiple!) stopped me to ask where it was from. If that’s not statement enough then I don’t know what is.
So if you’re ready to engage in this OTT jewellery trend, here are six bold and bright pieces that will jumpstart your summer looks.
Tatty Devine is a female-helmed jewellery brand that has been in business for over 20 years now and its jewellery is the epitome of statement-making. I’m obsessed with this ring because not only is it huge and out-there but also £3.75 from each ring sold is donated to the charity Equality Now.
Ear cuffs (aka huggies) have gotten hugely popular over the last few years and almost every jewellery brand is adding them to their roster now. It’s the perfect way to add more shine to your earring stack, without having to endure the pain of getting a new piercing. This enamel cuff from Astrid & Miyu adds a unique pop of colour that even minimalists can appreciate.
For those of you who prefer your jewellery on the classic side, this triple-stacked ring featuring five different gemstones offers up a serving of fun while remaining timeless. While this one is guaranteed to do some heavy lifting for your ring stack, I’m of the ring mindset that more is more.
A necklace that looks like a literal gummy bear? Say no more. This cutie pendant from Crystal Haze comes in eight colours and is the ultimate nostalgic item. According to the brand, it's inspired by "all things sweet" and you’ll definitely feel a sweet tooth coming on once you've got it on. Just don’t bite into it…
These made-to-order earrings from independent label Roslyn Studio are handcrafted to perfection. Great for elevating a simple outfit or for a night out – perhaps with a bold cutout dress and chunky heels? They're a great option for supporting independent makers, too.
Lilac is a gorgeous shade for summer and these enamel and silver earrings from Hey Harper are further proof of that. Part of the brand’s Pride Month collection, these look just as great alone as they will stacked beside other earrings. You could even opt for the same pair x3, if you’re that extra.
