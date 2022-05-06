20 Maximalist Dresses For Your Most Extra Summer Yet

We all have a little black dress (or, let’s be real, a midi black dress) that does the heavy lifting in our wardrobe, from last-minute dinners to evening work plans and occasional plus-one obligations. But what about those days when you want to be a little more…extra?
While minimalist and capsule wardrobes are still a popular choice for fashion girlies these days, interest is mounting in over-the-top, maximalist styling. We’re talking about 3D detailing, loud prints and big cutouts. The total opposite of an LBD.
As see-through, naked dresses are worn regularly by non-models and non-celebs (and by people of all body types) and feathers become as ubiquitous an accessory as faux fur, our Hot Girl Summer, or Feral Girl Summer, or whatever you want to call it, is making itself known via OTT looks.
If you’ve got your heart set on finding the perfect head-turning ‘fit after our last few summers of lowkey attire, here are some handpicked styles to choose from.
