14 Swimsuit Cover-Ups To Wear On & Off The Beach

When it comes to prepping for your next tropical holiday — or for some of us, a simple afternoon at the nearest lido — it's easy to get distracted by all of the swimwear options available. Bikini or one-piece High-waisted bottoms or string? Nab five bargain buys or splurge on that one style you've spotted one too many times on Instagram? But there's one beachwear essential that's been more than overlooked. While a swimsuit is key, it'd be nothing outside the pool area without a good cover-up.