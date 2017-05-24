Gone are the days when wearing a one-piece swimsuit meant you were either a serious swimmer, sun-averse, or body-conscious. Designers have heard our cries and flooded the market with styles anyone can love in cuts and colours that rival the two-pieces we've been wearing for years. And whether your look is more retro or sexy, maillot is experiencing a resurgence that goes way beyond the occasional #TBT.
If you're not on board already, keep reading; we've got visual proof for going for solo on your next warm vacation. Say buh-bye to that bikini of yours. These stylish, flattering, perfect-for-sunbathing options will remind you that two (pieces) isn't always better than one.