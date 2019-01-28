First of all: Yes, Rachel Brosnahan is married. Second of all: Yes, she's been married for awhile.
The Marvelous Miss Maisel star and Magicians actor Jason Ralph recently confirmed the long rumored fact about their relationship. The two have been married "for years," per Brosnahan herself. Brosnahan told People at Sunday night's SAG Awards, "We’ve been married for years and been together for even longer."
Added Brosnahan, "We had a good laugh when the news came out that we had just got married, like ‘Happy six-month anniversary, honey!’"
Brosnahan, who raked in both a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for her portrayal of stand-up comedian Midge Maisel, has had Ralph by her side at several awards shows, prompting the media to start investigating the status of their relationship. Turns out, they both wear wedding bands and are indeed married. Who knew people could do that without alerting the presses! In her thank you speech at the Golden Globes, Brosnahan thanked her husband: "Jason, I love you. I wouldn't be here at all without you. Thank you so much."
Advertisement