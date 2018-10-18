Is JUULing, The Cool Kid Accessory Of Choice, Going To Make It To Television?

More than likely, the JUUL will fade in popularity in TV shows much like fidget spinners did or escape room-set episodes will. Then, like carbon footprinting, we'll be able to determine the distinct era of a property because it featured a little USB port sending out cucumber fog. What does it say about 2018 pop culture that our jokes revolve around a literally addictive piece of technology? One that, by the way, tastes like candy? It's as if our addiction to bingeable television is finally converging with another, more lethal addiction (nicotine). If the JUUL makes its way officially onto the screen, popping up in, say, HBO's teen-driven Euphoria next year or the new season of Broad City, then our fate might just be sealed: We're all idiots, sucking on Judas-flavored fog that absolutely isn’t a solution.