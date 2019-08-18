Cue Broken Hearts: Noah Centineo Says Goodbye To Peter Kavinsky

In a simple but heartfelt tweet, Noah Centineo said goodbye to the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before role that turned him into Netflix’s dreamiest fictional boyfriend and resident rom-com king. “Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky,” Centineo wrote on Saturday. “Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours.”
Centineo went on to thank his co-star Lana Condor, cinematographer Michael Fimognari, and producer Matt Kaplan. “Thank you Lana, thank you Michael, Thank you Matt, Thank you Netflix,” he said. “Grateful to every person who told this story with us.”
On Friday, Netflix announced that the To All The Boys sequel, P.S. I Still Love You, based on Jenny Han’s second novel in the trilogy, won’t be the last we’ll see of Peter and Lara Jean Covey — a third and final film, Always and Forever, Lara Jean, is currently in production.
Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky.— Noah (@noahcent) August 17, 2019
I hope you all love these last installments as much as we do. Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours
Thank you Lana, thank you Michael, Thank you Matt, Thank you Netflix, grateful to every person who told this story with us
Following the announcement, Centineo immediately went on Instagram (with co-star and real-life best friend Condor by his side, of course) to share the news with his 17.5 million followers. “We are on set of To All The Boys 3,” he said. “It is the coolest thing that we’ve been keeping a secret for a long time.”
“We’ve been working really hard for months!” Condor added. “It’s been such a journey, and you guys being with us has made everything just awesome.”
Though we don’t yet have a release date for the last film in the trilogy, P.S. I Still Love You will be available to stream February 12, 2020, so get your milkshakes — or kombucha — ready. “I hope you all love these last installments as much as we do,” said Centineo.
