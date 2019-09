What Dear White People Got Right About Hoteps

Initially, Joelle and Trevor hit it off and things seem to be going well between them. Unlike the other men on campus who overlook Joelle in favor of her light-skinned friend Sam (Logan Browning), Trevor seems to be enamored with her intellect, beauty, and Blackness. He, tall and bearded, is also a sight for sore eyes. And he manages to sweep Joelle off her feet by showing her hidden culinary gems and history on the Winchester campus that she didn’t know about. He has a flare for the dramatic when talking about meta theories like the plight of Black folks, secret societies, and world domination, but it’s cute at first. Their budding romance is a long time coming for Joelle, who spent the first season as Sam’s sidekick. She knows it and so do we. We were rooting for them. We were all rooting for them.