Once again we are brought back to the night of the Dear Black People party. This time, CoCo is on the spot. She is in attendance at the party not in protest, but because the white friends with whom she spends her time convinced her it would be a good time. She’s uncomfortable with blatant racism at the party, but feels differently about how her peers should respond. She thinks Sam’s version of activism is too militant and tells her so directly when Samantha films her at the party. “This may come as a shock to you. But these people, they don’t give a fuck about no Harriet Motherfucking Tubman. They spend millions of dollars on their lips, their tans, their asses, Kanye tickets... because they wanna be like us. And they got to be for a night.” These words come back to haunt her later.