When the movie Dear White People was released in 2014, it was heralded for shaking up the conversation about how students of color experience racism and cultural appropriation on predominantly white college campuses. It was one of the first movies of it’s kind to add something new, but relevant, to the dialogue on contemporary race relations. Dear White People was such a hit that Netflix wanted to turn it into a series. And the streaming platform succeeded. The first season of the Netflix original series will be available to stream on April 28. The on-demand video service just released the trailer, and the show is diving headfirst into a topic we shouldn’t have to address in 2017: blackface. A woman of color radio host (Logan Browning) makes a public service announcement that begins, “Dear white people…” and lists some appropriate — and one hugely inappropriate — Halloween costume ideas. The timing feels right for this, since April is exactly six months before Halloween. Hopefully, this is more than enough time to thwart people’s efforts to parade around in racist regalia. I can't wait to see what else the series chooses to tackle. Check out the trailer, below.
