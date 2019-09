Anyone who has seen the film version of Dear White People knows that it's not "anti-white." In fact, it's not even really for white people. The film is about several Black students as they navigate life in an Ivy League school and decide what being Black means to them. The movie discusses racial identity, the microaggressions Black people face ("Can I touch your hair?") and why things like "Black face costumes" are so incredibly effed up. Alas, it's a lot easier to cancel your Netflix account than admit you might have some racial bias. That's a shame, because while the show might make some people uncomfortable, it's also pretty important that we listen when people of color call us out on our bullshit — bullshit that includes dressing up like Kanye West.